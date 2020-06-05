Meteorologist Nathan Kitchen looks at weather predictions for this summer

As we look at the summer forecast, Meteorologist Nathan Kitchens wanted to briefly recap our spring. It was a roller coaster ride with those temperatures. The colder days outnumbered the warm ones as we averaged just under a half-degree below normal. Rainfall was well above average, especially in March and May as we saw nearly 4" more rain than average.
Some factors for this summer include no El Nino or La Nina in place. This means there is not one dominating weather factor for the summer season here. It looks like we may trend toward a weak La Nina by fall, and also looks like an active hurricane season. Sometimes, we can get the leftovers of those tropical systems, especially toward August and September as the tropics really start to heat up. This could add to our rainfall in the late summer.
We looked back at years that had the most similar atmospheric conditions to this year. When we looked back at those years, we also looked at years that trended toward a weak La Nina by fall. Those years ended up above normal by nearly a degree with those temperatures. We also averaged just slightly above normal with rainfall.
The long-range models and the NOAA climate prediction center also agree with that same idea. The forecast from the climate prediction center is favoring slightly warmer than normal temperatures. Our average high during the June-August period is about 82 degrees. It also looks like a tick toward slightly wetter than normal conditions, and we average just under 11" for the summer season. Cabin fever is a real thing this year, and we all just want to get outside.