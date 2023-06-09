Meteorologist Nathan Kitchens discusses the Canadian wildfires and the impact on air quality

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Smoke from Canadian wildfires is having an impact on air quality and creating hazy skies this week. Meteorologist Nathan Kitchens explains how these fires started and why the smoke is reaching so far south.
An unusual weather pattern that has kept Ohio dry for weeks is the same pattern responsible for all the haze and smoke over the eastern U.S. this week. This smoke has reduced air quality, and it's all due to a persistent north wind coming from Canada.
Canada's wildfire season is off to an active start with 10 million acres already scorched this year. For comparison, that is more than double what burned in the entire year of 2022. In a normal year, around 6 million acres will burn. Canada is on pace for the most active wildfire season in recorded history.
The weather pattern leading up to these fires has been much warmer across Canada, and snow cover through the winter was much below normal. The fires we are seeing across Quebec were largely sparked by lightning. A satellite loop on the evening of June 1st shows widespread lightning across the province. The fires were seen breaking out of control when these storms passed.
The United States has felt a direct influence of these fires all thanks to a blocking weather pattern. An "omega block" in the atmosphere has literally halted the normal west-to-east flow across the country. The pattern shaped up perfectly to allow a due north flow all week, pushing smoke directly into the eastern U.S. This has created very hazy skies and dangerous air quality for some of the larger cities. At one point, New York City ranked #1 of any major city in the world for the worst air quality levels. Thankfully, the air quality has been nowhere as rough locally but has reached unhealthy levels for folks with lung and heart conditions.
Moving through the weekend, the weather pattern is showing some changes. The blocking pattern will ease, which will shift the wind flow aloft generally from a westerly direction. This shift not only reduces the haze and air quality concerns, but it brings our first real chance of rain in over three weeks. Widespread showers are expected to improve air quality and bring brief drought relief Sunday afternoon through Sunday night.