Meteorologist Nathan Kitchens talks about severe weather awareness

While severe weather season is just getting underway, tornadoes can strike any time of the year in Ohio when conditions are right. Meteorologist Nathan Kitchens has more.
The start of spring means we are now entering severe weather season in Ohio. The typical peak in severe weather occurs closer to May and June, but if last year taught us anything, it's to be prepared for tornadoes in any season.
A total of 25 tornadoes would strike the state in 2021, with the first tornado touching down in Mercer County on June 18th. The most active month actually occurred in October, and then a rare December tornado touched down near Ada, only the 6th December tornado in the record books. A look at tornadoes in Ohio since 1940, May and June typically bring a peak in tornadic activity, with the potential slowing down in July as the jet stream shifts north.
As we head into severe weather season, Allen County's Emergency Management Director Tom Berger stresses the importance of staying informed.
The first thing is tuning in to Your Hometown Stations to find out what that weather is going to be the night before," said Tom Berger, Allen County EMA director. "Whether you be at work, school, church, know what the plan is for severe weather wherever you're going to be at that day."
When a severe thunderstorm or tornado watch is issued by the National Weather Service, that means conditions are favorable and you should have a plan in place. A warning means severe weather is happening now or is imminent. That is the time to seek shelter and put your plan into action.
At home, your safest spot is the basement if you have one. Otherwise, go to an interior room on the lowest floor, away from windows and doors. Items like a blanket or a helmet can keep you protected from falling debris. If you're caught on the road during a tornado warning, find the nearest safe structure to seek shelter. If that isn't an option, pull to the shoulder and stay in your vehicle with the seatbelt fastened. Get as low as possible and cover your head with a blanket. A ditch should only be used as a last resort.
