Michigan man's trial canceled last minute as he pleads no contest to rape

In October, we told you about Eric Adams, the Michigan man indicted for rape 10 years after the alleged crime. His trial was scheduled to start today before a turn of events.
At 8:45 Tuesday morning, the selection of a jury was scheduled to begin. But by that time, 44-year-old Eric Adams decided to plead no contest on two charges of rape. Based on the facts of the case, the judge found him guilty on both counts and sentenced him to 10 years in prison.
Adams was a long time family friend of his victim, a 16-year-old girl. In March of 2009 after a gathering, Adams snuck into the girl's room and climbed into bed with her. She repeatedly told him to stop which he didn’t. A Crime Victim Services advocate spoke on the girl’s behalf saying this event changed her entire life from relationships with all men in her life to having to sleep with the lights on every night.
"Eric took so much from me and it hurts me to know he’s still denying it," said Raven Loaiza, a Crime Victim Services advocate speaking the victim's words. "I just want to move on with my life but I don’t know how to do that. I just want to enjoy my life and have a better relationship with people that really want to be there and support me but it’s so hard because I don’t trust anyone anymore."
Adams is from Michigan, but frequently visited Lima. After that night in 2009, he returned to Michigan, but police couldn’t locate him until last year. The victim had a sexual assault kit immediately after that night. Adams's DNA matched that from the kit.
But Adams said he isn’t that man anymore 11 years later. He said when he left Lima, he got a job and has remained at the same job. He now has a wife, stepchildren, and a child of his own.
"I have a daughter now," Adams said. "I understand the pain that (victim) is going through, her mother. Her mother was a real close friend and I’m sorry I violated that trust."
Adams will have to register as a sex offender. He was given credit for 242 days served in jail.