Michigan man suffers a gunshot wound to the abdomen in early morning shooting on Holmes Ave.

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - One person was shot and taken to the hospital after a shooting in Lima this morning
The Lima Police Department responded just after 12:40 a.m. to 1121 Holmes Avenue where they found Eric Walker, from Michigan, suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper abdomen. He was transported to Lima Memorial for treatment. Further investigation revealed that the suspect fired four shots into the front of the home. Police are working to identify the suspect and anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Lima Police Department.