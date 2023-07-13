SANDUSKY, OH (WLIO) - A Michigan woman is suing Cedar Point after getting hit in the head by a falling piece of the Top Thrill Dragster in 2021.
The lawsuit says Rachel Hawes has suffered a traumatic brain injury and her medical expenses have exceeded $2 million and are expected to reach $10 million with additional surgery and treatment. In August of 2021, Hawes and her family were in line for the Top Thrill Dragster when she was struck in the head by a piece of the roller coaster. The lawsuit also says the park and its parent company were negligent in failing to protect individuals. The Top Thrill Dragster was shut down after the incident and was permanently retired in 2022.