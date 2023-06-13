Middle school girls learn about cybersecurity at GenCyber Summer Camp

ADA, OH (WLIO) - The GenCyber Summer Camp at Ohio Northern University invites middle school girls to become temporary residents of the tundra and learn about cybersecurity.
The GenCyber program, under the guidance of the National Security Agency, offers financial support to colleges and universities to organize no-cost camps focused on cyber safety. These camps provide an immersive learning experience featuring engaging activities, collaborative group discussions, personalized instruction, practical lab exercises, and informal education to equip students with the essential knowledge and skills in the field of cybersecurity.
"We have been doing this since 2021, successfully. We incorporated each concept and tailored it down to be really fundamental. And then, we incorporated hands-on, because kids enjoy doing things. So, for this purpose, we have incorporated Raspberry Pi, we have incorporated the Internet of Things, we have incorporated crash-coding, we have incorporated iRobot, several activities where students learn the concept, they apply, they refine it, then take it to the next challenging and advanced level," said Dr. Ajmal Khan, assistant professor of electrical and computer engineering.
Upon completing the camp, participants will have a strong understanding of cybersecurity and master essential skills to help them be safer online. If interested in the second GenCyber camp, you can find the form at this link.