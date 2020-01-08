Midwest Electric looking at projects for 2020

Midwest Electric is planning to make investments into power reliability and their electric operations in 2020.
Around $5.6 million dollars will be going into different projects over the next year, including work on a new system to reduce the length of major outages and rebuilding different kinds of lines throughout the area.
The cooperative is also not planning to increase their electric rates again this year: "We haven’t changed our electric rates since 2010, and we budgeted to not have an increase for 2020 as well," said Matt Berry, CEO of Midwest Electric. "The credit for that really goes to our employees; we have a phenomenal group here, very efficient, very productive, very knowledgeable, well trained, and they’ve really had a very strong focus on member service, and that’s really helped us to maintain stable rates for 10 years."
Many of the projects planned for the year will be ongoing, like pole testing and tree trimming.