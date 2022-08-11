Midwest Electric Community Fund August

Press Release from Midwest Electric: ST MARYS, OH — Midwest Electric recently donated $14,950 to 13 west-central Ohio charities and community projects through the cooperative's Community Connection Fund.

Thanks to the 89% of members who round up their electric bill and donate to this fund, Midwest Electric has provided $1,272,194 to 1062 local charitable causes since 1998.

