Midwest Electric sponsors banners of Bath HS seniors

If you pass by Bath High School this week, you'll be able to catch a glimpse of the class of 2020 printed on banners.
More than 100 banners are on display on the front lawn, all thanks to Midwest Electric. Each banner has a different senior, wishing them a "congratulations".
Midwest Electric wanted to be able to honor these seniors during a year that didn't go exactly as planned, something Bath is very thankful for.
"We’re very community-minded and Bath Schools is one of our largest consumers, the whole Bath Township area, Bluelick area, is really important to us," said Matt Berry, CEO of Midwest Electric. "We just thought it made a lot of sense for us to do what we can to help the students through what really is a difficult situation."
"We are really appreciative of Midwest Electric and what they stand for; they provide scholarships for students, and their mission is just to give back," said Bath Local Schools superintendent Rich Dackin. "This is very appreciative on our part - a very simple, yet nice gesture toward our seniors at this time."
The banners will be on display until Bath's virtual graduation ceremony over the weekend. The seniors will be able to take their banner home to keep.