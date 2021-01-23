Midwest Shooting Center offered a "Night Ops" course for local residents on Saturday.
Residents were able to participate in several different game modes to test their nighttime skills using training ammo fired from real firearms.
Flash lights as well as night vision items were permitted during the event. Trainers supervised the event and offered lessons for those who participated.
"Being able to train in a static environment that is completely monitored and controlled working around stairways and working around doorways, and working around some of the vehicles we have back there in more of a urban environment, it gives you something that is typically not provided to the civilian side of training." said Brad Mcluer, Vice President of Operations at Midwest Shooting Center. "It's typically reserved for law enforcement and military style training. But with our trainers and the certifications that we hold we are able to offer that to the civilian market.