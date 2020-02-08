Mike Bloomberg campaign talk to Lima residents at Fresh n Faded

The Mike Bloomberg 2020 Ohio campaign team stopped by Fresh n Faded for its Coffee and Conversation event. The team spoke with several people at the barbershop about Bloomberg’s policy proposals.
They also handed out pamphlets that highlighted Bloomberg’s background and his platform. This is one of several other campaign events a part of the Weekend of Action. The goal of the weekend of action is to activate over 100 grassroots events across the state and 1,200 hundred across the country. One woman says she chooses Bloomberg because of the great things he will do for the country.
“You see a lot of gun violence and he’s willing to stop that and stuff like that,” said Antoinette Neal, a Bloomberg supporter. “I don’t think nobody should vote for Trump. He made this country go to war and then he’s trying to cut off the disability for the old people and I just feel like you should have something to look forward to.”
On Wednesday the Mike Bloomberg campaign will be opening a field office on 927 North Cable Road. The open house will be from 6 to 7:30 p.m.