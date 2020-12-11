Temperatures are running much warmer than 24 hours ago, and today is shaping up to bring temperatures within reach of 60°! Along with the warmth, we will remain dry with morning sunshine giving way to increasing clouds.
Expect a very mild evening, as we slowly fall through the 50s and into the upper 40s. Skies will be cloudy, but most should remain dry through midnight. The showers do look to arrive after midnight, and we will wake up to rain Saturday morning.
Rain chances are greatest during Saturday morning through early afternoon. By mid-afternoon and onward, rain chances become much more spotty. Temperatures warm well into the 50s through the day, and winds will be very breezy. Some gusts over 30mph are possible.
A few spotty showers remain possible Saturday night, then we should be dry Sunday as the cloud cover remains. There is a low chance of a stray flurry or two, but nothing more. Temperatures will turn much colder, as highs struggle to reach 40°.
Next week brings typical December temperatures. Highs in the 30s, lows in the 20s. There is a system we are watching for mid-week, which offers up the potential for light snow showers.