Breezy south winds continue to usher in mild temperatures over the area this Wednesday morning. Highs today could approach 50° ahead of a cold front moving through. A few sprinkles or brief showers could occur around midday into the afternoon, but most remain dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Winds will gust to 30mph at times.
Expect much chillier weather tonight in the wake of the cold front. Winds will settle down, and temperatures will dive into the middle 20s.
Expect beautiful, yet seasonably cold weather for the latter part of our week Highs between 35-40° Thursday, chilly lows near 20° by Friday morning, then a rebound to 40-45° Friday. Winds will be rather light, unlike the past few days.
The weekend temperatures continue to trend warmer! A system will bring a few rain showers Friday night into early Saturday, then showers should quickly clear for some sunshine Saturday afternoon. A stray shower is possible Sunday, but most of the time appears dry.
No major storms are expected to impact our area over the next week. This is welcomed news, as our area will already have lowland flooding from the snow melt. Any additional moisture would raise flood concerns. The trend is to keep the brunt of the rains south of our area this weekend into next week. We will need to monitor for any adjustments.