A calm and clear Wednesday morning with chilly temperatures near 30°. Another great day is ahead with mild afternoon highs surging well into the middle 50s, a solid 10° above average! Expect plenty of sunshine this morning, then partly to mostly cloudy this afternoon.
A cold front will spark a few isolated showers during the evening, mainly after sunset through about midnight. Dry overnight as temperatures plunge into the middle 20s by daybreak Thursday. Light northerly winds will ensure the cold air stays tomorrow with highs in the low to middle 30s. There should be some sunshine with skies partly to mostly cloudy.
Dry weather continues Friday with partly to mostly cloudy skies. After morning lows around 21°, a nice recovery to the seasonable middle 40s is expected later in the day.
The weekend forecast looks much more like late April as temperatures skyrocket to the 65-70° range. Saturday will be a incredibly nice day for outdoor activities with dry skies and some sun at times. Scattered showers and a few storms pass through after midnight into Sunday morning. That activity should clear and give way to a windy and mild Sunday.
The warmth will be wonderful, but it's just a tease for now. The long-range charts show winter staging a comeback. As early as Monday, we could have a rain and snow mix in the area. The pattern will favor additional opportunities for winter weather over the next few weeks. Bottom-line, enjoy the weekend warmth!
