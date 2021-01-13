After a cloudy and cold beginning to our week, we have some pleasant changes working our way through Thursday. Expect changes to arrive by Friday.
TODAY: Expect some sunshine and sharply milder air. If you still have outdoor Christmas decorations to take down, today will be a great day to tackle that chore! Highs are forecast to reach the middle 40s during the afternoon.
TONIGHT: Some forecast models want to bring a few sprinkles or flurries tonight, but we will keep the forecast dry as any precipitation should "evaporate" before reaching the ground. Lows will fall to the lower 30s.
THURSDAY: We should see a few hours of partly sunny skies in the morning, then cloudy skies take hold for the rest of the day. Changes arrive Thursday night. A band of light rain and snow will work into the area, and likely exits around the Friday morning commute. A dusting of snow is possible.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. An upper-level low spinning overhead should allow for a few rain and snow showers. Highs reach the upper 30s.
THE WEEKEND: Off and on flurries and snow showers are possible. Highest chances appear to be from Friday night through early afternoon Saturday, then again Sunday afternoon and night. Accumulations appear minor, but it is rather likely to see coatings of snow develop at times through the weekend.
NEXT WEEK: Forecast confidence remains low past day 5 given several weak disturbances rotating through and low confidence in timing/location. We will mention a wintry mix for Tuesday, but keep Monday and Wednesday dry. The pattern beyond this 7-day outlook hints at increasingly active weather for late January, which will likely yield several chances for snow.