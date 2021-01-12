What a cloudy stretch of days lately! Only 2 of the last 13 days have featured sunshine, and we are once again waking up to cloudy skies. However, the clearing line is only 90 miles to our west, and it appears this will make some headway into Ohio. We will still call today a mostly cloudy day, but there should be peeks of sunshine for parts of the area. Greatest sunshine chances will be for our south and west counties. North and east areas have the greatest risk to stay overcast.
Our wind chills are starting off in the middle teens, and will be in the 20s by the afternoon. Actual highs should warm into the middle 30s. Dress warmly once again!
The warming trend really takes hold Wednesday. We should see partly sunny skies as well, and that southwest wind will push those temperatures into the 40s. Clouds take over Thursday, but still mild with 40° highs.
We are tracking a cold front that will bring rain and snow showers late Thursday night, then we expect "scattered" bursts of snow Friday afternoon through Saturday. Temperatures on Friday will stay too warm for any accumulation. However, it becomes cold enough to see a little snow stick Friday night through Saturday. Most models are printing near an inch of snow with this system.
Once this system passes, the weather looks relatively quiet and rather seasonable through early next week.