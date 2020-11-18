LIMA, Ohio - A bitterly cold and frosty start to the day with temperatures in the 20s, but we expect a decent jump in temperatures into the middle 40s this afternoon. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny, and winds should stay light much of the day.
Expect the winds to become breezy overnight as a warm front lifts through. Temperatures will fall into the middle and upper 30s.
Southwest winds on Thursday will transport a sharply warmer air mass to the area, but those wind gusts will be strong at times. Temperatures will reach the lower 60s, and wind gusts may reach 40 mph.
Expect the mild and dry weather to continue on Friday, and winds will not be as gusty. A cold front slips through Friday night, bringing a cooler air mass. Highs on Saturday may struggle to reach 50° under a blanket of clouds and possibly a shower. Initially, models kept this front north of us which would of meant the warmth would continue, but with decent agreement on a cooler outcome Saturday, we have accordingly lowered the temperatures. Showers are likely on Sunday, with the rain expected to exit late Sunday night. We could see 0.50" to 1" rainfall from this system. Seasonably cool weather early next week with some sunshine.