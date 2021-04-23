Temperatures on this Friday morning are starting off in the upper 30s with a hint of frost for some locations. Milder air will work in with temperatures surging to near 60° for the afternoon. Skies may turn mostly cloudy toward midday, then the clouds likely clear for more sun later today.
The forecast is trending a bit drier for Saturday. The new data suggests only a spotty rain threat during the morning, with many dry hours into early afternoon. Shower coverage will pick up during the afternoon and evening, but the rain will be light. With more dry hours, temperatures can approach 60° for those highs. Rain totals only reach a tenth to two tenths of an inch through Saturday night.
Expect a dry day Sunday as clouds give way to a partly cloudy sky by afternoon. Temperatures will reach the upper 50s.
The beginning of next week will have fantastic weather conditions. Temperatures will reach close to 70° on Monday, then surge to the lower 80s on Tuesday. A frontal boundary looks to bring the risk for scattered rain and storms Wednesday and Thursday. Rain chances look to decrease on Friday as a cooler air mass drops highs to the low 60s.