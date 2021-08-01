Miles-to-Empty displays may not be accurate, depending on driving habits according to AAA

Nearly three-quarters of drivers rely on their “miles-to-empty” dashboard display when they are deciding to fill up or not. But research by AAA finds those displays may not be totally accurate and could leave you on empty before you expect. One of the biggest factors for having the misleading miles to empty numbers, is how you drive. If you make a lot of shorter trips, the display number will vary significantly and depends on your driving habits.
“People want to get the most out of their tank of gas, especially with the high gas prices we have seen this summer,” says Kimberly Schwind, spokesperson for AAA Ohio. “Collectively the systems that AAA tested were relatively accurate. But upon a closer examination and of different driving scenarios we found significant variability based on changes in speed, acceleration, and distance.”
AAA suggests that you fill up when your car reaches a quarter of a tank just to be safe.