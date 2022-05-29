Military uniforms on display at Willshire Home Furnishings

A store in Van Wert County is making sure that veterans' sacrifices are not forgotten over Memorial Day Weekend. For the past 12 years, Willshire Home Furnishings owner Aleta Weiss puts local veterans in the spotlight over the holiday weekend with a display of military uniforms. She started by wanting to showcase her father's uniform in her store window, that he wore in World War II, but that has grown to over 160 uniforms and memorabilia, that mostly belong to veterans from the Van Wert County and Northeast Indiana region. The items range from starting with the civil war to Afghanistan.
While she loves seeing the veterans explore the exhibit, what she really wants is for the rest of the public to see and understand, the sacrifice made by people who serve their country.
“It’s really a blessing to me to be able to do that. It has really touched so many lives, I know, which is good,” says Weiss. “There is probably a lot of healing that goes on in here and a lot of stories I've heard. Some of them are really heartbreaking, and very emotional time for me and I know for a lot of other people too.”
If you would like to check out the display, Willshire Home Furnishings is located in downtown Willshire and will be open from 9 am until 6 pm on Memorial Day.
