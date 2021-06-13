Millions of Ohioans have registered for Vax-A-Million

Millions of Ohioans have already entered the Ohio Vax-A-Million drawings for their chance to win $1 million or a college scholarship. The deadline to be entered for the fourth of five weekly drawings is this Sunday, June 13, at 11:59 p.m. The winners will be announced on Wednesday, June 16.
For the winners announced on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, 3,362,203 Ohioans entered the drawing to win the $1 million prize, and 143,604 Ohioans age 12 to 17 entered the drawing for a college scholarship.
With more than 5.4 million Ohioans who have started the vaccination process, not all who are eligible have entered. Ohio Vax-A-Million is an opt-in program, meaning you are not automatically entered. It takes less than two minutes to enter online at ohiovaxamillion.com. Those without Internet access can also enter by phone at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634). Opt-in entries were collected beginning May 18.
Once you enter, your entry will be carried over through all the drawings. You do not need to submit your name each week. The entry list will be reviewed, and all duplicate entries will be removed prior to each week’s drawing. In addition, any winner will be removed from the eligible draw list for subsequent drawings. Vaccination records will be verified for winners. If you are an Ohio resident who was vaccinated in another state, you are eligible but will need to present proof of vaccination.
Winners will be announced each Wednesday at approximately 7:29 p.m. The final announcement will take place on Wednesday, June 23.