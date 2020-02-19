It’s a need he has seen in the community and it’s one he says can be met.
Matt Naylor has made it his mission to reach out and serve his neighbors and is asking others to help with a “Community Relief” service weekend. The ministry is hands-on where volunteers come together to help people in need of home repairs that couldn’t afford them otherwise. He says the goal of “Community Relief” is to share the love of Christ with the community.
Naylor is asking groups, organizations, businesses and individuals to volunteer for the “IGNITE 2020” weekend, “Our main objective through this whole weekend is to just love our neighbors. That’s what God has called us to do. He‘s called us to love those that are in need, and this is a physical and tangible way we can do that. You can tell somebody Jesus loves you, and that is true. If you show them Jesus loves them, it makes a bigger impact.”
IGNITE 2020 will be June 11th through the 13th and you can sign up and learn more about it at CommunityRelief.net. They are looking for people of all skill levels to do anything from basic cleaning to roofing to landscaping. Naylor says there will be something for everyone to do. They are also in need of monetary donations to make the weekend a success.