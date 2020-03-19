Minnesota man reaches Allen County on cross country trek to support veterans

From Minnesota to Florida, one man is making the trek to give veterans the recognition he feels they deserve. We had the opportunity to catch up with him right here in Allen County.
From Bemidji, Minnesota, Jerry Meadows set off on foot about a year ago, all in the name of one cause.
"I think our veterans are number one," said Meadows.
The Air Force Veteran said he sees the people get complacent when it comes to helping veterans. So he’s walking to Jacksonville, Florida, home to the Wounded Warrior Project. Everyone he meets on the journey he asks them to support their cause.
"Call them up and say yes I’m the spouse of a veteran whether it be mother, so it doesn’t matter anymore because a veteran can be anybody," Meadows said. "Tell them the story and they’ll make sure you get the proper care that they need free of charge. And that’s what’s important today."
Meadows has to take his oxygen tank everywhere he goes, but he also has company. His wife has followed behind him while guaranteeing his safety.
"She’s my backbone," he said. "She makes sure that I eat enough. I don’t know what I’d do without her."
There’s no shortage of obstacles. The two ditched their apartment, traded in their old car for a van to live out of and are now running into a pandemic that is Covid-19.
"I don’t know," said Meadows. "It’s not going to slow me down. It wouldn’t slow any other veteran I know down. We plunge forward."
He said America will get through this like he will get to Jacksonville.
"And every day I’m going to be out here walking," he said. "Why? Because we’re strong."
It’s weather dependent on how far Meadows walks each day, but he aims to reach his goal in October.
To donate to Meadows’ Road Walker Journey and the Wounded Warrior Project, you can click here or call 641-328-3484.