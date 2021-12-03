Minor injuries reported after car hits semi on Ada Road

One person was transported after a car versus semi accident on Ada Road.
Just before 11 a.m. Friday, the Lima Post of the Ohio Highway Patrol responded to 3620 Ada Road after receiving a report of a car side-swiping a semi. Troopers found that the vehicle was heading eastbound and drove left of center, hitting the semi that was heading westbound. The driver of the vehicle was transported with minor injuries to Lima Memorial, and the driver of the semi was not hurt. The crash remains under investigation.