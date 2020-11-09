Minor injuries reported in crash at Allentown and Cable Road intersection

A multi-vehicle crash happened Monday afternoon at the intersection of Allentown and Cable Road.

Several agencies responded to the crash. Traffic was down to one lane in all directions at the intersection. One vehicle was seen in the middle of the intersection with its left front bumper damaged. Another car was seen against a telephone pole in front of the Superior Auto dealership, with damage sustained to its driver side door. It's not clear what factors were behind the crash, but the Lima Police Department did confirm that there were minor injuries for some of the people involved.

 

