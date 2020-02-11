Minor train derailment alongside Delphos Avenue

A minor train derailment on the northwest side of Lima has tied up some railroad crossings.
On the train tracks that run parallel to Delphos Avenue, between Collett and Baxter streets, two engines pulling a series of cars, slipped off the tracks and are stuck. The cars are blocking the railroad crossing east of the derailment.
The tracks are controlled by Chicago, Fort Wayne & Eastern Railroad. Your Hometown Stations reached out to the company to see if they have any idea how the engines jumped the tracks and when they expect to get the crossings open, but they have not returned our calls as of 6 p.m.