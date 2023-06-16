Mizpah Community Center is now under new ownership

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A center that provided many memories to those in the Lima area will now be under new ownership.
The Philippian Missionary Baptist Church has bought the Mizpah Community Center on South Central Avenue. "Church Women United" approached the church with an interest for the property. Reverend Lamont Monford says he and the church intend to keep Mizpah as a gathering hub and growth center for the community.
"Basically what we want to do is to continue to keep Mizpah as a force with the community, to support the community, to empower young people as well as adults. We don't just want it to be recreational, we want it to be academic and socially effective in helping community," stated B. Lamont Monford Sr., Reverend Doctor.
Monford also wanted to emphasize that the center will be for everybody, not only those who go to the Philippian Missionary Baptist Church.
"Although Philippian purchased this facility it is not going to be an exclusively Philipian kind of thing. This is going to be for the community, much of the same, and preferably even better," added Monford.
The money used to purchase the property will be turned into a scholarship for young African-American women in Lima.