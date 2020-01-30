Mobile Vet Centers bring resources right to Veterans

Some Veterans have to drive miles from their home to visit a Vet Center, but thanks to Dayton’s Mobile Vet Center, the center comes to them.
A mobile vet center is exactly what it sounds like. It’s a part of the Department of Veterans Affairs and it provides outreach, counseling, and information resources, but it brings them to your area. This is one of 80 MVCs in the country and was parked outside of the American Legion in Lima.
Michael Green, the Outreach Specialist at Dayton Vet Center drives this truck around helping Veterans. "They need to understand that our counselors know where they are coming from and many times most of our counselors are veterans themselves, so they can relate to them," says Green. "And just talking about your issues can get you out of those hard times."
The "office on wheels" separates into two private counseling rooms for individual or group sessions. The truck can also be used for emergency support for natural disasters. It's equipped with a long list of amenities useful in severe situations. Be on the lookout for Green and his MVC at the Allen County Fair this summer.