Mock interviews giving college students real experience for when they graduate

Beyond college graduation, the next challenge students will face is interviewing for that first job.
Tuesday, students at Ohio State University in Lima and Rhodes State College had the opportunity to participate in mock interviews with local employers and professionals to get "real-world experience" on what to expect. Students discuss how their education has prepared them for their major. They come with an updated resume, questions to ask the employers, as well as preparing how to answer questions that the employers may ask them.
The professionals gave the students valuable feedback on their interview skills, body language, and things they can improve upon. This gives them a much better mindset when going for that first job out of college.
“The main part of today is to allow the students the comfortability about talking about their education,” says Rachel Richardson, Ohio State Lima, Career Development Manager. “How it connects and has prepared them for the workforce.”
“This is good practice for them,” adds Krista Richardson, Rhodes State College, Dir. of Career Development. “Because a job isn’t necessarily on the line right now. So it’s a good opportunity to practice and find out what they are doing really well and some things they might want to approve upon.”
Businesses in our area appreciate the opportunity as well. Through the mock interviews, employers have hired these same students after graduation.