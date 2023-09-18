Mollett faces felony charges for allegedly shooting at law enforcement during standoff

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A Perry Township man is facing multiple felony charges for shooting at law enforcement during a standoff this summer.
32-year-old Carl Mollett was indicted by an Allen County Grand Jury on 5 counts of felonious assault, each count has a 7-year gun specification and a repeat violent offender specification. Plus, he was also indicted on two counts of having a weapon under disability.
On July 28th, members from the West Central Ohio Crime Task Force tried to arrest Mollett at his home on 4th Street on a warrant for gross sexual imposition out of Franklin County. However, when officers went to knock on the door, they were met by gunfire from inside the home. No officers were hit and no gunfire was exchanged back from the officers. The Allen County SWAT team and the US Marshals service were called in to assist. The standoff lasted a few hours until Mollett was arrested. Mollett possibly will be arraigned on the new charges on Friday.