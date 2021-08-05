Moms and moms-to-be attend WIC Program informational fair

It was a chance for mothers and mothers-to-be to get information about raising their children.
Allen County Public Health’s Women, Infants and Child program holding an open house type event where several different service agencies were on hand to share what they have to offer. From “Help me Grow” to “Cribs for Kids” and more, those attending say it’s comforting to know there are these resources out there for their use.
Expectant Mom Dena Frye adds, “Just to really rely on other people because sometimes you think you know yourself but just to get another idea from somebody else is always nice to have.”
WIC offices are located at 2138 Allentown Road and you can call them at 419-224-8200.