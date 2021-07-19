Prior to Sunday, Lima saw a stretch of seven consecutive days with measurable rain! Lima has received 3.59" since July 1st, closing in on the normal for all of July.
A much drier weather pattern arrived over the weekend, and the drier theme continues for much of the week ahead. Highs are expected to run in the 80s, with the coolest day on Wednesday due to a weak cold front passing through.
Note the skies will look unusually hazy much of the week. The jet stream is aligning just right to pass over the Canadian wildfires, then take a turn southeast to flow right over the Great Lakes and Ohio Valley. This jet stream orientation will be fairly consistent this week.
There is a slim chance of a shower Tuesday night, then our next real chance of rain returns by Friday, with a couple rounds of scattered storms through Saturday night. Dry weather is expected to return early next week.