WEEKEND RAIN TOTALS: Very heavy rain was observed on Sunday. Much of the area received anywhere between 2-3" of rain. Localized higher totals were also reported.
FLOOD WARNINGS: A flood warning is out for the Auglaize River near Fort Jennings. The river will reach minor flood stage this morning, and crest in minor flood stage at 13.9 feet by late tonight. Water should drop below the flood stage by late Tuesday.
The Blanchard River in Ottawa is also forecast to reach minor flood stage by tonight into Tuesday morning, then fall below flood stage Tuesday night.
THE WEEK AHEAD: Good news - it is a rather dry work week! The bad news? Temperatures will stay much below normal over the next several days. Here is a breakdown of the daily forecast through Friday:
TODAY: Sunshine gives way to more clouds during the afternoon. A few sprinkles are possible by late afternoon and evening. High 58F.
TONIGHT: Lingering clouds lower our frost threat. A few sprinkles possible. Low 38F.
TUESDAY: A nice looking day with partly cloudy skies. A brisk northwest breeze with a high of only 55F.
WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. A little warmer to finish the day. High 60F.
THURSDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Patchy morning frost. Pleasant afternoon with light winds. High 64F.
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Pleasant conditions. High 66F.