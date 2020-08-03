LIMA, Ohio - After beneficial rain over the weekend, we have additional chances for rain today as yet another cold front will be passing through.
MONDAY FORECAST: The morning hours will end up rather nice with partly cloudy skies. Showers and storms will bubble up in a "scattered" fashion this afternoon, meaning not everybody will get rain. No severe weather is expected, but isolated heavy downpours and lightning will be likely. When thunder roars, head indoors. If you hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.
Showers and storms will diminish tonight, with patches of fog a possibility to start off Tuesday morning.
TUESDAY: Even cooler air will settle into the area behind the cold front! We are forecasting highs in the low to mid 70s, a full 10° below normal! Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower is still possible, but a generally dry and nice day expected.
TROPICAL STORM ISAIAS: The storm is expected to make landfall near Wilmington, NC tonight. From there, it tracks north rather quickly along the I-95 corridor throughout the day Tuesday through Tuesday night. This will bring a swath of heavy rains and strong winds up and down the Eastern Seaboard. By Wednesday it will be out of the Northeast pushing through eastern Quebec into Newfoundland and Labrador.
WEDNESDAY ONWARD: Splendid weather settles in with sunshine and comfortable temperatures. This will be the coolest stretch of weather since mid June! Temperatures will begin to climb by the weekend to a more typical August feel.