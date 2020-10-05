LIMA, Ohio - Foggy conditions are widespread over the area this morning, and temperatures are downright chilly. A dense fog advisory in in effect until 9AM. Visibility will slowly improve mid to late morning. Sunshine will be in abundance by the afternoon, but temperatures will struggle to escape the upper 50s.
A big warm-up is expected Tuesday and Wednesday as breezes pick up from the southwest. Highs will return to the 70s, and our overnight lows by Wednesday morning will be in the lower 50s. The theme of mild, sunny days and cool, crisp overnights will continue for the rest of the next 7 days.
We are once again turning our eye toward the tropics as the current forecast calls for a hurricane to hit the Gulf Coast by Friday. Models aim around Louisiana for a landfall as a category 1 or 2 hurricane, but track and intensity forecasts will undoubtedly change as we get closer. If you have travel plans toward the Gulf coast this week, please monitor forecasts closely and prepare to adjust plans accordingly.