LIMA, Ohio - Expect cloudy skies and a chill in the air as we begin the week. A brief shower or patchy drizzle cannot be ruled out through the day. Highs will only reach the upper 40s.
Showers will become more likely this evening, with most of the rain exiting after midnight. Temperatures will be chilly, dropping to the upper 30s by Tuesday morning.
Tuesday will be another gray day, but we should be mainly dry. A shower or two cannot be ruled out. Expect even cooler highs, with most not escaping the middle 40s!
Skies are forecast to clear Tuesday night, leading to a frosty start Wednesday morning. Wednesday will be a nice day with sunshine and highs in the upper 50s. We are looking at high rain chances by Thursday as moisture from tropical storm (soon to be hurricane) Zeta merges with a system working out of the Plains states. Rain is expected to exit by sunrise Friday, with sunshine returning for the weekend. Halloween doesn't look too shabby! Sunny with highs in the middle 50s.