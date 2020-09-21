LIMA, Ohio - Although autumn "officially" doesn't arrive until Tuesday, our weather pattern felt every bit like it over the weekend. Ironically, temperatures will be warming up over the coming days, but still remaining very comfortable.
Highs for our Monday should reach 70-74° underneath a sunny sky. Winds will be out of the southeast 5-10 mph.
Another clear and chilly night as lows settle into the low to middle 40s.
Beautiful weather is set to continue through the work-week. You will notice a hazy appearance to the sky again by Tuesday as wildfire from the west returns, but sunshine will still make it through. We'll add extra clouds to the mix mid to late week, but the forecast stays dry through Friday. It will turn warmer with highs in the upper 70s to near 80°, and lows only in the 50s after tonight. The low humidity will make it feel delightful.
They say all good things must come to an end, and we know this nice weather can't last forever. It appears our rain chances will be on the rise this weekend, with Sunday currently bringing our next "best" chance. The main takeaway from the longer range models is that we trend more active from the weekend to early next week, and there are signs a big drop in temperatures may take place next week. Shown below is the 6-10 day precipitation and 8-14 day temperature outlook from the NOAA Climate Prediction Center - signaling a more active pattern and a potential cool snap.