Monday Morning Update: A sharp drop in temperatures is underway after reaching 60° at one point overnight. Temperatures in the 40s at sunrise will quickly fall into the 30s for much of the day. Winds will pick up, gusting up to 40mph at times from late morning through mid-afternoon. Those winds push wind chills in the lower 20s for the afternoon, so make sure you dress in layers. The good news is dry weather returns through the day.
Get ready for a COLD night. Lows are expected to drop into the upper teens! Wind chills will reach the single digits as well. A westerly wind direction should keep the lake-effect snow showers mostly north of our area tonight, but flurries could fly especially for areas north of Lima. A dusting here or there could occur in the far northern part of the area.
Tuesday is bitterly cold! Highs will struggle to get past the middle 20s. After some filtered morning sun, clouds will thicken through the course of the day.
We've mentioned a light snow chance for the Tuesday night to Wednesday morning time-frame for days, and that chance remains in the forecast. Models over the weekend had nearly erased any snow chance, but the newest information in this morning is back to showing a wave of snow showers. In fact, our in-house model suggests scattered light coatings of snow under 1" are possible. While minor, temperatures in the low 20s will allow even a small amount to create slick spots for that Wednesday morning drive.
The extended forecast is quite the wild weather ride. First off, Wednesday looks quiet and cold with clouds giving way to afternoon sunshine. A warm front will bring the threat of a few showers Thursday as temperatures warm into the lower and mid 40s. A potent system looks to cross the region in the Friday night through Saturday period. This brings potential of temperatures surging to the 60s by Friday night, then falling through the day Saturday. Right now, the system looks to clear for a dry and seasonable Sunday. All signs point to a mild weather pattern next week with well above normal temperatures.