Our Monday is starting off with patchy fog and warm temperatures. Clouds will break for partial sunshine by afternoon as highs head back to the middle 80s. There is the risk for a couple isolated showers or storms to develop, but many areas remain dry.
Tuesday is bringing the heat up a notch as highs soar oh so close to 90°! The forecast is dry with a mixture of clouds and sunshine. We will experience a breezier day, helping to add slight relief from the heat.
A few spotty storms are possible Tuesday night, then scattered storm activity is expected Wednesday as a cold front passes. A marginal severe risk is in place as a gusty storm with localized damaging wind cannot be ruled out. However, ingredients aren't suggesting a widespread threat. Highs Wednesday should still reach the low 80s.
Quiet weather briefly arrives for Wednesday night through the day Thursday with slightly cooler air. Our next chance of rain arrives Thursday night through the day Friday. This rain should be a bit more widespread compared to Wednesday's system. The showers are most likely in the morning hours of Friday, then decreasing for the afternoon.
Expect a cool open to the holiday weekend as highs only reach the 60s Friday and Saturday! Highs should return to the 70s for Sunday and Memorial Day. Right now, it appears the rain chances should exit just in time for a nice weekend.