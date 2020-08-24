LIMA, Ohio - We are cranking up the heat over the next several days along with a few chances to see thunderstorms. Best storm chances arrive by the end of the week as some tropical moisture may stream our way.
Isolated storms are possible today, mainly during the afternoon. Temperatures will soar to the upper 80s this afternoon.
We are under a marginal to slight severe weather risk on Tuesday. We find our area on the periphery of a large heat dome expanding to our west, with much cooler air situated in southeast Canada. Between these air masses, we tend to find weak ripples in the flow that could bring a few storms our way. Again, much of the time is dry and only a select few will receive storms. We could see isolated damaging wind gusts accompany any storms that materialize.
We are watching for a one-two punch of tropical systems for the Gulf coast this week. Tropical storm Marco will brush the Louisiana coast on a westward trajectory heading into tonight and Tuesday. It now appears the second storm, Laura, will really steal the show. Given Marco's weaker outcome, this is going to give Laura a chance to blossom into a well-developed hurricane as it heads into the Gulf tomorrow, and eventually makes a landfall into western Louisiana by Wednesday night. Current National Hurricane Center's forecast is a category 2 at landfall, but the intensity and track forecasts will continue to adjust. From there, it tracks northward through Arkansas, then eventually taking a curve east into Kentucky by Friday night.
Our best chance for rain arrives for the end of the week as some moisture associated with Laura will ride our way, along with moisture from a southward advancing cold front. Activity still looks scattered locally, but a decent opportunity to receive some much-needed rainfall. Temperatures will trend much cooler by the weekend.