LIMA, Ohio - Our Monday is off to a hot & humid start. Scattered thunderstorms are likely this afternoon as a cold front arrives. Prior to these storms, heat indices will be in the middle 90s during the early afternoon hours.
Scattered storms will quickly develop this afternoon. Latest model data suggests the activity starts popping after 1pm, becoming most numerous in the 3-6pm window. Scattered pockets of torrential rain and isolated strong wind gusts can be expected. Storms will become more isolated this evening.
The severe threat is low, but an isolated warning or two may be issued for strong wind gusts accompanying these storms.
Tuesday will be a complete 180 from today with plentiful sunshine, cooler temperatures, and less humidity.
The rest of the work week will be mainly dry with seasonal temperatures. The front that moves through tonight ends up stalling over Kentucky. A couple systems will track along that boundary later this week. It generally looks like we should stay far enough north to avoid the rain - outside of perhaps isolated showers Thursday. We will monitor, as some forecast adjustments are possible. Overall, next best chance for rain arrives later next weekend. Temperatures by then could even slip slightly below average!