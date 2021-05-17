The work week is getting off to a cloudy and comfortable start. A stalled front situated over central Indiana into southwest Ohio will be a focal point for showers today, and this activity will likely clip locations southwest of Lima at times through the day. Rain chances are low for Lima, with areas northeast expected to stay dry. Best rain chances will remain around Celina, Minster, Sidney to Bellefontaine. Highs will range from the lower 70s northeast to middle 60s southwest.
A few isolated showers will be possible tonight with lows in the middle to upper 50s.
Lots of dry weather again on Tuesday, with an isolated 20-30% shower or thunderstorm threat. Most of the rain will remain west across Indiana and Illinois. The sun will peek out at times allowing temperatures to reach 75-80°.
Isolated storm chances remain on Wednesday, but again many locations miss out. Highs for many should crack 80°. For Thursday through the weekend, a strong ridge of high pressure will flex into the area, limiting rain chances and causing temperatures to skyrocket. Highs are expected to reach the middle to upper 80s for several days straight. Those A/C's will be cranking later this week!