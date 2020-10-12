LIMA, Ohio - Mild temperatures and patchy fog to begin our Monday, and another day of above-average temperatures can be expected. A rather gloomy start will brighten up with some afternoon sun. However, big changes are set to arrive during the evening.
A cold front will bring showers and isolated thunderstorms to our western counties by 6pm, working east into Lima toward 7pm, then reaching our eastern counties by 8pm. The activity should shift east of the area by midnight. Expect gusty winds to accompany the showers, with gusts briefly reaching 30-40mph. No severe weather is expected. Rain amounts of 0.10" to 1/3" are likely.
Sunshine returns Tuesday through Wednesday with chilly mornings and mild afternoons. Another cold front will arrive Thursday with a few showers, followed by a much stronger push of cold air. It will turn downright chilly by Friday with highs in the lower 50s. Near freezing temperatures are possible by Saturday morning with widespread frost likely.