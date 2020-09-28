LIMA, Ohio - Big weather changes are on the way! Scattered showers will arrive by late morning and become fairly widespread during the afternoon. Temperatures will fall from 70° around noon to the upper 50s by late afternoon.
There is a low-end risk of isolated damaging wind for areas east of I-75 this afternoon where more heating will occur. While lightning will be limited, the showers alone could produce strong wind gusts as the cold front crosses through.
Showers will exit the area quickly after 7pm with a quiet night ahead. Temperatures will settle into the middle/upper 40s by daybreak Tuesday.
Tuesday is looking good with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Temperatures will top out in the middle 60s.
We'll track gusty winds Wednesday as another front crosses the area. Temperatures are set to take a big dip for the end of the week with highs in the 50s. The good news is that we should be mainly dry outside of a few showers Thursday afternoon.