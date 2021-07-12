Areawide rainfall occurred over the weekend, although the amounts varied greatly. All areas saw at least a quarter-inch, with many spots northwest of Lima exceeding 1".
Our Monday is starting off mainly cloudy with areas of fog. Expect more clouds than sun today with scattered showers and storms, mainly during the afternoon and evening. Not everybody will receive the rain, but heavy downpours and brief gusty winds are possible where the storms occur. A brief severe storm with gusty winds cannot be ruled out, but most (if not all) of the activity will be sub-severe. NOTE: Several harmless funnel clouds were spotted just west across Indiana on Sunday. It is possible to spot a funnel cloud from one or two of the showers today. However, these would be highly unlikely to reach the ground.
The moist flow continues tonight with pockets of showers and storms on the radar through the night.
Tuesday could see showers and storms on the radar at any point, but the best chance again is for the afternoon hours. Winds will become breezy during the day with highs around 80°
This system will largely dissipate by Wednesday, leading to more sun and lower coverage of storms. Only isolated activity is forecast for Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will run in the low to mid 80s Wednesday and upper 80s Thursday.
Another front leads to another uptick in storm chances from Thursday night through Saturday morning period. Finally, we may be able to stop mentioning pop-up storms Sunday and onward. The 7-day rainfall looks to range from 1-2" for many areas, with isolated higher amounts.