LIMA, Ohio - The pleasant weather pattern from the weekend will carry on throughout our Monday with sunshine and comfortable conditions. A brief return to warmer and more humid air is forecast for the middle of the week, but nothing like last week.
Expect a mostly sunny day with afternoon highs in the lower 80s across the area. Humidity will remain low.
We cannot rule out patchy fog development late tonight as a warm front approaches the area. This will bring an uptick in humidity and temperatures Tuesday as highs return to the middle 80s. Skies will be partly sunny with much of the day-time remaining quiet. A disturbance will reach the area Tuesday night bringing widely scattered rain and storms. There is a low chance for isolated strong wind gusts with the stronger storms.
The approaching front will stall just south of us Wednesday through Thursday, making for extra clouds and and the lingering "chance" for a shower or storm. It will not rain most of the time, however. It will be warm and somewhat humid with highs in the low to mid 80s. Overnight lows will only drop to the middle and upper 60s.
Another front will sweep through Thursday afternoon. This will deliver a nice punch of refreshing and sunny weather Friday through a majority of the upcoming weekend. This will be great timing as many folks make their Labor Day weekend plans.