The heat and humidity returned with a vengeance for the 4th, and the heat intensifies even more to begin the week. Expect hazy sunshine and dry conditions today through Tuesday. Highs will top out between 90-94°, and the heat index will range in the upper 90s to 100°.
Never leave pets or children in parked vehicles, not even for a minute. In 10 minutes, the inside of a car reaches 111° with an outside temperature of 92°. Within just 30 minutes, it will reach 126°!
Finally, scattered storms should develop over the area Wednesday as a cold front slowly approaches from the north. That threat will continue Thursday. There will be a lot of dry time both days, and storm coverage will remain in the hit and miss variety. Highs will progressively cool back into the 80s.
The humidity levels are forecast to finally drop on Friday as the cold front moves through (briefly). This should also lead to a dry day with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.
It appears the front will lift back north over the area this weekend, and an approaching upper low from the Plains will usher in a moist southwest flow. This could result in a somewhat stormy weekend and start to next week. Something to watch as we get closer. The overall pattern should skew wetter than normal for the region over the next couple of weeks.