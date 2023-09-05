Monthly community coffee meeting in Hardin County features Family Resource Center

KENTON, OH (WLIO) - The Hardin County Chamber & Business Alliance met up for their monthly community coffee meeting.
The meetings are open to chamber members and the general public, giving insight into resources provided by local Hardin County businesses. Today's meeting featured the Family Resource Center and its work to help families facing mental disorders or drug addictions. Hardin County has been recognized as an area in need of these resources, and accessing that care can be challenging in smaller communities. The Family Resource Center has an office in Kenton that now provides telehealth, outpatient therapy, a case manager, and med management for area youth and adults.
"We are trying to fill the gaps. We have twelve telehealth providers, so clients can get in within a week and a half to a counselor versus four weeks to eight weeks to get into a counselor. We are blessed to have the telehealth providers that allow us to see clients within a week and a half," stated Amy Miller, site director of Family Resource Center.
The meetings are held on the first Tuesday of every month at 8 a.m. The Hardin County Chamber & Business Alliance is located at 225 South Detroit Street in Kenton