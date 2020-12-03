More concern about the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Ohio

Governor Mike DeWine was expected Thursday to talk about the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines in Ohio when they get FDA approval, but he says they are waiting on more information from the federal government and more details could be released on Friday.
One of the things that was addressed was the growing number of hospitalization cases. As of today, there are 5,100 people that are hospitalized with COVID, and 1,200 of those are in the intensive care unit, which is becoming a bigger concern for rural hospitals.
“With one out of three patients across Ohio in an ICU having COVID, in our rural hospitals, it’s closer to 50% to 60%. So more than one out of every two patients in the two rural regions in our zone that are in the ICU have COVID,” says Dr. Andrew Thomas of the OSU Wexner Medical Center. “That’s not sustainable for those hospitals to be able to manage.”
While the hospitalization numbers continue to rise, medical personnel could see another spike coming.
“We are just seeing the beginnings of people being tested today, tomorrow, and Saturday, seeing the beginnings of the impact of Thanksgiving now. This surge we are seeing now is not about Thanksgiving,” adds Dr. Thomas.
As for the latest alert level map, five counties went from the watch list to purple level this week, bringing the total number of counties to eight. But Franklin County, which was the first county to go to the purple level, dropped back to red.